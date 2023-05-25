Does Zelda Become a Dragon in Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

Image Source: Nintendo

Zelda, unsurprisingly, remains integral to the story of Tears of the Kingdom. However, where she’s been herself throughout past titles like BOTW, she’s more difficult to place in TOTK. To that end, we’re answering does Zelda become a dragon in Tears of the Kingdom, and explaining what it all means.

**This article will discuss the conclusion of Tears of the Kingdom, so if you want to avoid spoilers we recommend clicking away now and returning when you’ve completed the 2023 title!**

Is Zelda a Dragon in Tears of the Kingdom?

Despite being an integral character in every Zelda game, the eponymous Princess is more difficult to work out in Tears of the Kingdom. She’s not actually present for a lot of the narrative and, with Ganondorf up to his evil tricks, some have questioned whether she’s evil in TOTK.

There’s also the small matter of her becoming a Dragon in TOTK’s story. So to answer the question at its most basic: yes, Zelda does become a Dragon in Tears of the Kingdom. She doesn’t stay as one though and, naturally, it’s slightly more complex than a simple physical transformation.

TOTK’s ‘The Dragon’s Tears‘ storyline reveals Zelda’s memories. Memory number four, called An Unfamiliar World, shows that, immediately after the opening, Zelda traveled back in time to the founding of Hyrule. Struggling to return to her own time period, she confers with Mineru and decides to consume her Secret Stone to become an immortal dragon and survive through to her original time period.

Image Source: Nintendo

Does She Remain as a Dragon in TOTK?

Becoming an immortal dragon certainly seems like a permanent decision. Luckily, there is a way back for Zelda.

During the final battle with Ganondorf, Link watches on as the Demon King takes a leaf out of Zelda’s book and turns himself into the Demon Dragon. A clash of the titans ensues, with Ganondorf and Zelda, both in dragon-form, locking horns (literally). Together, Zelda and Link are able to defeat Dragondorf (yes, I just came up with that) by destroying the Secret Stone with the Master Sword.

The resulting explosion sends Link and Zelda to a spirit world of some kind. Here, Rauru and Sonia give Link’s Zonai arm the power to transform Zelda back into her normal Hylian form. So no, she does not stay as a Dragon.

That’s everything to know about Zelda becoming a Dragon in Tears of the Kingdom! For everything else TOTK, including where to find the game’s actual Dragons, stick with us on Twinfinite.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts