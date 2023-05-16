Is Tears of the Kingdom the Last Zelda Game? Answered

Image Source: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the next big hit in the franchise, following the prequel game, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, as Tears of the Kingdom is a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, you may be wondering if this will be the final chapter to Link’s story, and if this is the last game in the series. Look no further, as we have all of the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about if Tears of the Kingdom is the Last Zelda Game.

Is Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom the Last Game In the Zelda Franchise? Answered

The Legend of Zelda is one of Nintendo’s largest and most popular franchises, spanning numerous video game titles for over three decades. Luckily for all of you Tears of the Kingdom fans, this means that it is highly unlikely that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be the last game where you can embark on one of Link’s adventures.

Game Informer hosted a recent interview with the Zelda series producer, Eiji Anouma. During this interview it was revealed that with the success of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom’s releases, the future of all Zelda games had been set, with the team now favoring the same familiar open-world approach for all future ideas.

As of now, there’s no way to know for sure what the Zelda team has planned for the future. However, there seems to be some player feedback and long-time pleas by fans to be considered, as Eiji Anouma revealed in another interview with Vanity Fair that the possibility of playing as Zelda in the next BoTW/TotK-styled, open-world Legend of Zelda game was a direction that they could choose to take. This is something that fans of the franchise have generally been very eager to see happen, so here’s hoping the dev team takes this on board.

