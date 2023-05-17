It’s Official: Tears of the Kingdom Is Now the Fastest-Selling Game in the Zelda Franchise
No tears (of the Kingdom) over at Nintendo.
Previous instalments in The Legend of Zelda series, like Breath of the Wild, have undoubtedly set a very high bar in terms of critical reception and sales figures. While Tears of the Kingdom has certainly lived up to the former, it’s now surpassed BOTW and set a new bar in terms of sales for the entire Zelda series.
The news was confirmed by Nintendo on May 17, who revealed that Tears of the Kingdom sold more than 10 million copies in its first three days on the market. That means it becomes “the fastest-selling game in the history of The Legend of Zelda series.”
They also thanked those diving into Link’s most recent adventure for their support of the series, which began way back in 1986 with the original Legend of Zelda title. Tears of the Kingdom, the second game in the Breath of the Wild timeline, released on 12 May, 2023, around six years subsequent to BOTW.
It still has some way to go before it surpasses the overall sales of BOTW, which has reportedly topped 30 million copies sold as of spring 2023. To be a third of the way there within three days is not bad going to say the least, and Nintendo will likely be setting their sights on blowing past 30 millions in the coming years.
