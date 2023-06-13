12 Cool Things You Can Do in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

Now that the classic Hyrule map has been revamped in Tears of the Kingdom, fans can try out a whole mess of fun activities throughout the various regions. Even those who have completed the main campaign can still discover new items and tricks, thanks to the game’s hidden locations and intriguing Easter Eggs. So, to maximize your Hyrulian experience, here are 12 cool things you can do in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Cherry Blossom Tree Cave Locations Hack

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

While exploring Hyrule, players may have encountered a few cherry blossom trees with a unique hidden feature that can help them locate treasures. All you have to do is place a fruit near it as an offering to trigger illuminated cave locations filled with valuables and armor pieces.

That way, you’ll have a more accessible time finding these areas without the hassle of searching for them on your own, as well as uncovering some much-needed rewards for your journey.

Skateboard through Hyrule

Image Source: Nintendo

Tears of the Kingdom showcases an unexpected mode of transportation through its latest skateboarding technique that totally Hy-rules. One of the most common techniques players have used is the fusion of a mine cart to their shield, permitting them to rail grind around Hyrule. However, you must know how to shield surf before testing it out.

If you want to make your shield last longer, some fans have noted that frozen materials are better suited for TOTK’s skateboarding, as it is more durable and smoother in movement.

Build an Ultrahand Arsenal

Image Source: Nintendo via Soul Banana YouTube Channel

The Ultrahand creations took the Legend of Zelda community by storm, giving players the creative freedom to build whatever they could possibly imagine. You can even use this feature to your advantage by constructing your own arsenal to retaliate against Ganon’s sinister followers.

From a colossal mech to an explosive flying war machine, players can create a devastatingly powerful creation with the Zonai devices. Who knows, maybe you can take things a step further through an entirely new build that hasn’t been made as of yet.

Get a Fashion Review from Cece

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Those who explore Hateno Village will undoubtedly run into the town’s fashionista, Cece, who is a part of the competitive mayoral election in Team Cece or Team Reede. Fortunately, the fun doesn’t have to stop there, given that you can visit her shop any time to get a clothing review of your current outfit.

While the Barbarian Armor set ultimately startles Cece through its feral-like look, classic outfits from previous Zelda titles feature callbacks to notable storylines. In particular, when wearing The Wind Waker ensemble, she will mention how she can “practically smell the salty sea breeze” due to Link’s previous ocean adventures.

Repair Your Weapons with Octorok

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Are you tired of your weapons breaking all the time? Well, fret not because there’s a way to fix this equipment using the handy Octorok trick. Upon an encounter with one of these rocky creatures, players can place a weapon of their choice down to allow them to swallow it, leading to them spitting it out with a newly refurbished tool.

Of course, you’ll need to ensure that you dodge the attack on time when the Octorok releases it back to you, or else you may end up sacrificing Link for your upgrade.

Explosive Bomb Shield Attack

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Out of all the Tears of the Kingdom materials, the Bomb Flowers are among the most valuable resources, as it releases an explosive attack against multiple enemies. But, what players might not know is the convenient fuse technique that can unleash an even more brutal strike.

You can do this method by attaching a Bomb Flower to your shield and then performing a combustible jump through the surfing ability. Any opponents in range will ultimately go down, from the Bokoblin to the Constructs. Players can also defend themselves with the shield, resulting in an explosion that will send enemies flying.

Drop Food near Dogs for a Special Prize

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Although you can’t pet the good boys and girls of Tears of the Kingdom, a hidden feature allows you to interact with the lovable dogs. To do this, players can place a few items near one, like an apple or meat, and heart icons will appear around them.

Once you give the dog enough food, you must follow them until they lead you to a secret chest, rewarding you with the game’s many treasures. However, if you aren’t sure where to find these pets, you’ll most likely discover one at a stable, and because there are so many of these establishments, you’ll have plenty of valuables to collect.

Make the Enemy Fight for You

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Muddle Bud has become a fan-favorite material amongst the Legend of Zelda community since many have used it to gain the upper hand in battle. You’ll be able to see its wonders when you launch one near a group of enemies, causing a confused effect that forces them to fight each other.

So, instead of straining yourself in a brutal showdown, you can let your opponents do the work for you and claim your goodies when their numbers have fallen. Other players have also used the Muddle Bud to stunlock a Lynel, making the battle much more accessible.

Get the Breath of the Wild Glider

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Those who are missing the features of Breath of the Wild can equip this Nostalgic Fabric to the Paraglider to take a trip down memory lane. Dedicated fans will notice a familiar pattern akin to Link’s previous mode of transportation in BOTW, depicting the same symbol at its center.

It doesn’t even have to stop at the Breath of the Wild glider, given that Tears of the Kingdom features more options, such as the Hudson Construction, Chuchu, Sheikah, and Korok.

Match with Your Companion

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Each Sage comes with their own unique quirk, from Tulin’s accelerated flight to Yunobo’s robust charge. But did you know that you can actually match with your companion using a specific cosmetic item? Those unfamiliar with the concept can equip one of the four Divine Helms with their selected Sage, and they will automatically put on the same headpiece to go along with your fashion choice.

For instance, you can use the Vah Medoh Divine Helm while exploring Hyrule with Tulin, leading to the mystical being equipping the same helm with you.

Build an Expansive House

Image Source: Nintendo

Minecraft and Sim players will undoubtedly enjoy the new house customization of Tears of the Kingdom, where they can ultimately construct the home of their dreams. Not only can you design the exterior of your build, but you can also outline the layout of rooms, including a bedroom, kitchen, and pool house.

On top of that, players can import their photos from their camera album to make their own paintings in the house and personalize their base even more.

Destroy the Flux Construct with Ultrahand

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Flux Constructs of TOTK are reasonably challenging to defeat, as each of their powerful strikes can result in your imminent death. Luckily, fans have discovered an easy way to eliminate this blocky beast, using the Ultrahand ability to take it apart one by one. One of the first pieces you can get rid of is Construct’s hands and feet, where they will no longer be able to stomp and hit you.

Players can also take it further by tearing apart the Flux Construct’s whole body without unleashing a single strike.

About the author

