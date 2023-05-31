How to Beat Flux Construct in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

While exploring the sky islands in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will eventually encounter a Flux Construct. This robot-like Zonai machine usually roams on a circular platform and becomes aggressive if you get too close. Although it may look intimidating, it is not invincible and can be defeated using the right strategy. Without further ado, here’s a guide on how to beat the Flux Construct boss in Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: TOTK Flux Construct Boss Fight Guide

The game features three types of this secret boss: Flux Construct I, II, and III. Unlike the Gleeoks, all of the Flux Constructs look the same, and the only thing that differentiates them is how hard they hit.

You can find Flux Construct I on the Great Sky Island, and it is the easiest one to defeat for new players. On the other hand, Flux Construct III is the most challenging boss that most players can only beat during the endgame stage. Luckily, they all have the same weak spots, which are the glowing green cubes on their bodies.

Since you can’t hit the weak spot using a sword, the most straightforward strategy is to attack the cube with a bow. I suggest fusing a Bomb Flower, a Gibdo Bone, or an elemental gemstone to your arrows to deal extra damage.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Another way to deal with the Flux Construct is by using Ultrahand to remove the green cube from the Zonai machine. Once you lock on the target, you must move your Right Thumb Stick from left to right to dislodge the cube. Without its core, the boss will crumble into pieces, and you can attack the weak spot using your best melee weapon.

Although most of Flux Construct’s moves are easy to dodge, it has an annoying move where it becomes a floating platform. The boss will enter this phase once it has less than half of its HP and will stay in the air, refusing to come down.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The best strategy is to climb on top of one of the cubes that it throws at you and use the Recall ability to reach the core. At this point, you can either shoot the weak spot or land on the platform to hit the green cube using your sword.

That is the end of our guide on how to beat the Flux Construct boss in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to defeat this Zonai robot, consider checking out other Zelda articles on Twinfinite via the links below.

