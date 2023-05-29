How to Beat Gleeok Secret Boss in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Besides facing story bosses tied to various main quests, you can also encounter secret bosses during your adventure in Hyrule. Among them are the dragon-like monsters called Gleeoks, which come in several types. If you need some help beating the Gleeok secret boss in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can offer you some useful tips and tricks to easily defeat this monster.

Zelda: TOTK Gleeok Secret Boss Fight Guide

You can encounter four types of Gleeok in TOTK: Flame Gleeok, Frost Gleeok, Thunder Gleeok, and King Gleeok. Although each has a slightly different move set, you can defeat all of them using the same strategy.

When facing a Gleeok, your main goal is to hit its three massive eyes. I recommend using a bow with at least 30 attack power, but you can also increase your damage by attaching a Gibdo Bone to your arrow. This strong but brittle material can be obtained by killing various Gibdos that wander in the Gerudo Desert.

Another crucial piece of equipment to bring into this battle is a rocket shield, which will allow you to ascend to the sky quickly. I suggest fusing the rockets to all of your shields before you enter the battle since you can only use the Zonai device once before it breaks.

Once you’re in the air, you can trigger the slow-motion aim by holding the ZR button. You can take your time to carefully line up your shots so they will hit the Gleeok straight in its eyes.

If you’re not good at using a bow, you can fuse a Keese Eye to your arrow so it’ll automatically target the boss’ weak spot. However, this will cause your bow to deal less damage, and you may need to hit each eye two to three times to knock out one head.

After you stun the boss, you can drop back to the ground and hit the heads with your best Melee weapon. Remember to immediately back away when the Gleeok moves because the monster will unleash a strong gust of wind that will knock you down.

You can repeat this pattern until the boss’ HP reaches zero, but ensure that you don’t let the Gleeok take flight. When the creature only has one-third of its health bar, it will try to ascend and rain down its wrath upon you. You absolutely do not want this to happen!

Any attack that the boss performs, especially King Gleeok, can take out several hearts and stun you for several seconds. Those moves will still hurt you a lot, even if you have fully upgraded your armor. You want to ensure that the Gleeok stays immobilized on the ground and never enters this final phase.

That is the end of our guide on how to beat the Gleeok secret boss in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Twinfinite has more helpful Zelda that guides that may help you save Hyrule. Consider checking them out via the links below before you head off to defeat your first Gleeok.

