All Abilities in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Link’s new arm showcases a revamped lineup of talents that can ease the tension of the ongoing battles of Hyrule. You’ll discover these skills throughout your journey, restoring its lost powers from ancient times. In this guide, we’ll break down all the abilities in Tears of the Kingdom to give you an idea of what to expect.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Abilities, Explained

Tears of the Kingdom features six abilities you can unlock over time, with a few available at the beginning of the Great Sky Island tutorial phase. To get a complete overview, players can anticipate the following skills:

Ultrahand

Fuse

Ascend

Recall

Camera

Autobuild

Ultrahand, Fuse, Ascend, and Recall are a part of the first main mission storyline involving four shrines. Eventually, you’ll obtain the remaining talents through other quests if you unlock the corresponding mission.

Ultrahand

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Ultrahand allows players to construct builds around Hyrule using its sticky attachment abilities. You can grab, move, and rotate objects while the power is active, which can help you collect hard-to-reach items. During the Great Sky Island saga, Rauru will grant you the Ultrahand in the Ukouh shrine.

Fuse

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Like Ultrahand, Fuse can attach various objects to create a unique item for your travels. However, the ability is specifically for weapons and shields rather than vehicles or other builds. For example, you can combine the strength of a Soldier Construct Horn and a sword with Fuse to enhance its attack stats.

If you want to undo fused weapons or shields, you can select ‘Destroy fused material’ in the Weapons section. Unfortunately, this interaction will get rid of the materials, so players may want to avoid this procedure. Those who want to learn the ability can obtain it at the In-Isa shrine during the beginning stages.

Ascend

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Ascend permits players to travel upward through solid materials, like large rocks and platforms. As a result, Link will emerge on top of the terrain, shortening the time it takes to reach these high-elevated areas. All you have to do is go below these locations until the Ascend’s circle is no longer red, indicating it is ready for travel.

You can unlock the Ascend ability in Tears of the Kingdom at the Gutanbac shrine, where you must endure freezing temperatures.

Recall

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The following ability can be acquired at the Nachoyah shrine, as a part of one of the last Great Sky Island missions. You can perform Recall to reverse an object’s movement to return to its original position. For the most part, players can use the technique to reach other locations by jumping on top of the item while it’s reversing. You can also stop Recall at any time to get your preferred position.

Camera

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After you arrive in Hyrule, you can obtain the Camera from the Camera Work in the Depths main quest. You’ll be able to take pictures with the Purah Pad, including self-portraits, the Hyrule Compendium, and an album collection. The Hyrule Compendium is the most helpful feature, as it builds an encyclopedia for any weapons, enemies, and other resources after you take a photo.

Autobuild

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Autobuild makes the construction process more accessible in Tears of the Kingdom by automatically recreating previous builds. Every design you develop will be recorded in its records, and you can choose to craft them again with the correct materials. You’ll also learn pre-made blueprints from Schema Stones once you speak to the Steward Construct at the Depths level.

If you haven’t acquired the ability yet, you can check out our How to Get Autobuild guide.

That does it for our guide on all abilities in Tears of the Kingdom. For more Legend of Zelda content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the best early game weapons, upgrades, and fuses.

