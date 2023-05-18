This Tiny Detail in Tears of the Kingdom Will Make Your Selfies Look Perfect

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Tears of the Kingdom photo mode is one of the most dynamic mechanics of the game, allowing players to become nature photographers with the Hyrule Compendium. The tool also showcases a more modernistic side through its selfie mode, where fans can take pictures with their favorite characters of Hyrule.

Nonetheless, there is one small detail that you may not have noticed with this feature, and that is the fact that NPCs will actually look in the direction of the camera during this mode. So, players can now get the best selfie results with any of the characters, from the fan-favorite Purah to everyone’s husband Prince Sidon.

While NPCs follow the camera’s direction, Link only seems to have one angle, but at least it goes along with his stoic presence. On the other hand, players probably can’t initiate the selfie mode with enemies, given their malicious intent, yet they may be able to pull it off with the Bokoblin Mask.

Many fans in the Reddit post’s comments have also expressed their desire for various character poses within this mode as a way to bring more life to these beloved Hyrule inhabitants. Fortunately, you can still adjust Link’s arrangement, similar to Breath of the Wild’s selfie mechanic, and try out a variety of poses to fill your photo album.

Whichever way you want to set up your pictures, you’ll undoubtedly have some fun with the notable characters of Tears of the Kingdom. Hopefully, the mode will be expanded over time, ushering in more epic photos for your collection.

