Who Voices Purah in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

Those who have played Breath of the Wild will undoubtedly remember the brilliant Purah of the Hylian race. However, the latest saga showcases an all-grown-up version of this character as she takes on the role of Lookout Landing’s leader. So, if you are curious to learn more about her, we can help with this guide on who voices Purah in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Who Is Purah’s Voice Actor in Tears of the Kingdom?

Catherine “Kate” Higgins is the English voice actor for Purah in Tears of Kingdom, as a continuation of her previous role in Breath of the Wild. She has been in many projects over the years, such as Sailor Mercury in Sailor Moon R: The Movie: The Promise of the Rose, Aurora in Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Sakura Haruno in The Last: Naruto the Movie.

You may also recognize Catherine for her voice acting in video games, including Mario Golf: Super Rush, Devil May Cry 5, and the World of Warcraft series.

Aside from Higgins, Ayano Shibuya is the Japanese voice actor for Purah, who also played the character in the Japanese dub of Breath of the Wild. She has been in several Pokemon projects, like Pokemon Masters, Sun and Moon, and the original series. Additionally, Shibuya has been a part of various anime, such as Bibimi Kenranzaki in My Hero Academia, Nanaki in Heavenly Delusion, and Lala in Oshi No Ko.

Since Purah is a recurring character, the two voice actors will likely return for the next Zelda installment, primarily due to her increase in popularity with the latest sequel.

That does it for our guide on Purah’s voice actor in Tears of the Kingdom. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including details about Ganon’s voice actor.

