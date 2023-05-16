How to Get Barbarian Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Those who want to capture the true warrior spirit can discover various pieces of an ancient outfit, originating from the Faron Region. With this clothing, players will be able to boost Link’s Attack stats, which will undoubtedly get rid of enemies at a much quicker rate. So, if you want to become the ultimate fighter, we’ll show you how to get the Barbarian armor set in Tears of the Kingdom.

All Barbarian Armor Piece Locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Barbarian outfit has three pieces: Armor, Helm, and Leg Wraps. Each item features an Attack Up enhancement, along with ancient markings from the warrior tribe. To get the complete set, we’ll break down the locations of these materials with a few tips and tricks to help you with your journey.

Barbarian Armor Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Barbarian Armor can be found in the Crenel Hills Cave above Lookout Landing. You’ll discover the entrance at the coordinates ‘0487, 0729, 0041.’ Once inside, you’ll come across the Stone Talus, which has a noticeable weak spot of a blue crystal on its back. Players can hit it with a fused Bomb Flower arrow and continuously attack the rocky creature to defeat it.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Barbarian Armor will be behind debris with a blue glow, and you can get rid of it with the Bomb Flower. If you run out of this resource, you can search for them inside the cave.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once players eliminate the blockage, they can grab the Barbarian Armor within a chest.

Barbarian Helm Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Players can go to the Robred Dropoff Cave in the Necluda region to obtain the Barbarian Helm. The entrance will be at the coordinates ‘2492, -1479, 0014,’ deep within the mountain. When players encounter a crossroads in the cave, they must use the tunnel on the far right. Then, you’ll need to get rid of the rocky debris in the following location:

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can use Fuse to attach the rocks to your weapon, making it easier to eliminate the blockage. Players will come across a few enemies here, but if you have the Bokoblin Mask, you can avoid the fight and use a Bomb Flower on the rock debris.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Players must follow the pathway to an area with several figures, where they can perform Ascend near three statues.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you go up with the ability, you’ll find a chest with the Barbarian Helm at the end of the tunnel.

Barbarian Leg Wraps Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Like the Helm, the Barbarian Leg Wraps is located in the Necluda region within the Walnot Mountain Cave. You can travel to the coordinates ‘3933, -2078, 0126’ and continue on the top floor until your reach the end.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

To reach the last piece of the Barbarian set in Tears of the Kingdom, you can take down the Ice Like monster to clear the pathway. After this, you can jump down to the structure with the Leg Wraps and use fire materials, like Fire Fruit, on your arrow to melt away the ice surrounding it.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

With all three pieces together, you will now have the complete set to maximize your attack power for the ongoing battles of Hyrule.

That does it for our guide on how to get the Barbarian armor set in Tears of the Kingdom. For more Legend of Zelda content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to get Climbing Gear.

