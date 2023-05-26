How to Complete the Secret Treasure Under the Great Fish in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After you save the Zora kingdom from the sludge, you can receive a special side quest from Sidon. He will tell you about a secret treasure located beneath the Great Fish, and you must pass through two waterfalls to reach it. Instead of bashing your head trying to find it yourself, you can read this guide to help you complete the Secret Treasure Under the Great Fish side quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: TOTK Vah Ruta Divine Helm Location

To obtain the treasure, you must find the Cave Under Zora’s Domain located beneath the city. You can discover the entrance by passing through a large waterfall underneath the Great Zora Bridge. Remember to unequip your Zora armor set, or Link will climb up the waterfall automatically.

Once you’re inside, you will see a large chasm hole leading to the Depths. You can ignore it and pull out your Paraglider to reach the small waterfall inside the cave. Beyond the falling water, you will discover a hidden chamber with a treasure chest containing the Vah Ruta Divine Helm.

This old relic was the favored headgear of the previous Sage of Water. Besides offering the Swim Speed Up buff, it will also strengthen the bond with the Zora. That means Sidon’s power will be more potent whenever Link equips this item.

That’s the end of our guide on how to complete the Secret Treasure Under the Great Fish side quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you want to read more Zelda articles, consider clicking the links below. They will lead you to the latest TOTK content on Twinfinite!

