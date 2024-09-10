The Skinwalker Codes (September 2024)

After a few extra The Skinwalker codes? This Roblox horror game has taken the platform by storm, tasking you with hiding from a horrifying monster across a dark sandbox world. For some freebies to help you get early-game upgrades, we’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

All The Skinwalker Codes

The Skinwalker Codes (Working)

5klikes : 50 Credits and one Soda

: 50 Credits and one Soda militaryupdate: 50 Credits and one Stun Grenade

The Skinwalker Codes (Expired)

2kplayers

1klikes

fix

goodmorning

10kvisits

lastcodeEVER

1mvisits

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in The Skinwalker

Redeeming coupons in The Skinwalker is possible without even playing your first match. Thankfully, you can do so from the game’s menu. Follow these instructions to see what to do:

Load into The Skinwalker via the Roblox game page.

From the lobby, press the three lines icon to open the Menu, then the Redeem Codes option from the drop-down menu.

Paste a code from our list into the ‘Code here’ text box and then hit Redeem.

Check the pop-up message that appears to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More The Skinwalker Codes?

You can conveniently find more coupons on The Skinwalker’s Roblox description, from the game page linked above. Here, the devs at Cave Inc. detail the current code, and tell you when the next one is due to arrive. These drops tend to coincide with the game hitting new like milestones, so it’s in your best interests to interact with the game.

On top of that, there’s a Discord server to join, but we haven’t seen any codes there just yet. You can also bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play The Skinwalker, as we’ll look for codes and add them to our list accordingly.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that the coupon in The Skinwalker has expired. Since codes in the game coincide with like milestones, there’s every chance that once a new one lands, the code prior will expire. This isn’t guaranteed, of course – it just seems the most likely.

Other than that, double-check that you’re typing the code in exactly as you see it on our list. Since Roblox codes tend to be case-sensitive and contain special characters and numbers, it’s probably easier to copy-paste codes directly.

That’s all for this guide! For more, read all about Anime Vanguards. We’ve got a codes guide and tier list, plus a reroll guide and the Trello link. That’s alongside Heroes Online 2 codes and Murder Drones Tower Defense codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy