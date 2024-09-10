Heroes Online 2 Codes (September 2024)

Good or evil, which side will you take in this unique Roblox experience? It’s all up to you, but what about some free rewards and unlocks? If you are here for Heroes Online 2 codes, then you’re in the right place. Keep reading and we’ll tell you all about how to use them.

Recommended Videos

All Heroes Online 2 Codes

Heroes Online 2 Codes (Working)

heroHunterScar : Two rare modifiers

: Two rare modifiers stickyGold : Three rate up modifiers

: Three rate up modifiers newBeginnings: Three spins

Heroes Online 2 Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Heroes Online 2 codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Heroes Online 2

Follow these steps to quickly redeem codes in Heroes Online 2:

Launch Heroes Online 2 in Roblox.

Choose which kind of character you want.

Go to the main menu and click the Codes button.

Copy and paste the code you want in the textbox.

Press Submit and enjoy the rewards!

How To Get More Heroes Online 2 Codes

If you want to get your hands on all the latest codes for the game, you might want to join the Discord server of the developers. Also, you can follow their YouTube channel. Of course, another great way to get your hands on all the latest codes is by bookmarking this page and checking back often.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Often, the problem with codes not working is because of typos, so make sure you are copying and pasting the codes as they are from this page, without unnecessary spaces or characters. If despite copying and pasting the codes still don’t work, then they might have expired since publishing.

That’s all we have in Heroes Online 2 codes. For more Roblox guides, check out our Anime Vanguards tier list and codes guide. We’ve also got the Trello link and a reroll guide for that game.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy