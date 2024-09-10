Murder Drones Tower Defense Codes (September 2024)

Looking for the latest Murder Drones Tower Defense codes? This brand-new Roblox game from Ymyfalt Developments takes the beloved TDS formula but adds a technological spin. If you’re after a bunch of free Scraps to purchase new units, we’ve got you covered!

All Murder Drones Tower Defense Codes

Murder Drones Tower Defense Codes (Working)

RELEASE : 500 Scraps

: 500 Scraps Sorry4Delay: 500 Scraps

Murder Drones Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Murder Drones Tower Defense

Fortunately, the redemption process in Murder Drones Tower Defense is very straightforward. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Murder Drones Tower Defense via the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the Twitter icon on the right-hand side of the screen.

Paste a code from our list into the text box and hit the green Redeem button.

Check your inventory on the bottom of the HUD to see how much you’ve earned!

How Do You Get More Murder Drones Tower Defense Codes?

Your first port of call for additional coupons should be the Murder Drones Tower Defense Discord server. Once you’ve joined, you can Ctrl + F and search for ‘codes’ to see users chatting about any new additions. You can also check the ‘update-log’ and ‘game-announcements’ channels for codes, though we should note that none seem to have landed there just yet. There’s also a Roblox group that could well host codes in the future.

Of course, we’d also recommend you bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite every time you play Murder Drones Tower Defense. We’ll check for additional codes, adding new ones to our list and removing any expired coupons.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that the coupon you’re trying to use has expired. This happens quite a lot in Roblox games, where codes only remain active for a very short amount of time. The only way to bypass this is to redeem each code the instant you spot it on our list.

Other than that, double-check that you’re inputting the code exactly as it’s seen on our list. Most Roblox codes are case-sensitive and may contain special characters or numbers. Even the slightest typo will result in an error message, so you’re best off just copy-pasting codes directly.

That’s all for this guide! For more Roblox guides, learn all about Anime Vanguards. We’ve got codes, a tier list, and the Trello link for the game. That’s alongside a reroll guide and tips on how to get mounts!

