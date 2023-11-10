Since it was first added to Modern Warfare 2, third person mode has become one of the fan favorite ways of playing. If you also enjoy some third person action, we’ll explain how to switch to third person in Modern Warfare 3.

How to Play 3rd Person in MW3

There is currently only one game mode in Modern Warfare 3 that supports third person gameplay, and that is Zombies. You can toggle between third and first person during gameplay by holding down on the D-pad if you play on a console. If you play on a PC, press Esc to open the pause menu and click on the Switch to Third/First Person on the top.

Screenshot via Call of Duty YouTube

Activision hasn’t yet added any other multiplayer modes where you can play in third person. In MW2, they added it first with the Season 1 update. It was available in Special Ops missions, Warzone, and multiple 6v6 multiplayer modes. Third person modes kept leaving the playlist and coming back throughout the seasons, which left more than a few players unhappy.

Activision hasn’t hinted about any 3rd person game modes they might add in the future, but considering the similarities that MW2 and MW3 share, we can all expect that some will be coming. It’s either going to be for Warzone or for 6v6 multiplayer modes, maybe even both. It’s still a bit early to tell.

That wraps all the information you need on how to switch to 3rd person in Modern Warfare 3. If you want to learn more about other things you can do in the new game, check out this article on All New & Returning Mechanics in MWZ.