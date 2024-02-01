Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Clans – How They Work & How to Join

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League offers a couple of options for multiplayer mode and socializing in general. There are several ways to team up with other players or your friends. Clans are one of the options. Here is our guide on Clans in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Recommended Videos

What are Clans in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios

Clans represent a clever way to compete against your friends in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League or to play together in the same team. The main advantage is that you can add your friends to your Clan even if they are offline or if they don’t play the game on a regular basis.

That option is called the Social Squad, and it’s actually a really good one. It allows you to add bots to the game when your friends aren’t available to play. The bots will take the roles of your friends’ characters, along with all of their cosmetics and builds.

Also, you don’t have to worry in case you are the one who’s unable to play at the moment. If someone uses your in-game character in their Social Squad, the next time you launch the game you’ll be rewarded with XP and resources.

You can either create a new Clan or join an existing one. Then you will see that each Clan has its own Leaderboard, where you can find high scores and player rankings. You can even tease friends when you beat their high scores or you climb above them on the Leaderboard.

There are also challenges on a daily and weekly basis. If you complete them, you get Clan XP. This later enables your Clan to go up in the rankings or to improve your individual ranking. Improved individual ranking wins you rewards, such as cosmetics, bonuses, gear, and more.

How To Create and Join Clans in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios via Twinfinite

To create your own Clan in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, you need to find the Social tab in the main menu. Then you get the option called “Create a Clan”, where you choose the name, banner, and tag of your Clan.

Note that some users have reported a bug where they get an error message after trying to create a new Clan. Rocksteady Studios stated that they’re aware of this bug and they announced future updates that will fix this problem.

That’s probably the reason why we still don’t have a clear explanation of how to join a Clan someone else created in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. After the fix, under the Social tab, you will see the options to create a Clan or to search for other Clans. Anyhow, we will follow what happens next and update the information accordingly.

That’s all we know so far about how to create and join Clans in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. We will update you timely about new updates, fixes, and new options that we are sure will be added in the near future.

Until then, brush up on all riddle locations in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. We’ve also got a King Shark, Harley Quinn, and Deadshot build.