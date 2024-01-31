Players who prefer more of a tanky gameplay style will have a field day with King Shark as they blow through all of Brainiac’s army. However, some skill attributes work better than others, so we’re here to show you the best King Shark build in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

What Is the Best Build for King Shark in Kill the Justice League?

When it really comes to it, King Shark is all about heavy weaponry in Kill the Justice League, and the following attributes can definitely help with this class:

Best King Shark Loadouts

Storm Warning

Black Mask’s Bulletstorm

Melee: Undertow

Shield Mod: Riot Response

Traversal Mod: Atlantean Spirits

Grenade: Demolisher

Best King Shark Talents

Ocean Blessing (Strength and Dominance)

Firearm Aptitude (Firepower)

Strong Swimmer (Powers of the Ancients)

Heaviest Weapons (Firepower)

Unyielding Hunger (Firepower)

Royal Dominion (Strength and Dominance)

Crashing Drop (Powers of the Ancients)

Surf and Turf (Firepower)

Royal Resurrection (Strength and Dominance)

Depth Re-charge (Powers of the Ancients)

Devastating Bite (Firepower)

Imperial Guard (Strength and Dominance)

Critical Drop (Powers of the Ancients)

Dominating Strike (Strength and Dominance)

Bullet Feeding Frenzy (Firepower)

Primal Assault (Strength and Dominance)

Shark Rage (Firepower)

Unchained Power (Strength and Dominance)

Ultimate Shark Strikes (Powers of the Ancients)

The Storm Warning will be one of the first weapons you earn in the early chapters of Kill the Justice League. But even though it’s an uncommon type, it can still take down enemies in a flash. It’s also easy to control, and you’ll rarely run out of magazines due to its extended size.

Apart from this gun, the deluxe edition weapon, Black Mask’s Bulletstorm, is top-tier. It comes with one of the highest DPS and even more attack damage than the others.

Image Source: Rocksteady Games via Twinfinite

Some modifications, like the Atlantean Spirits Traversal Mod, are also built specifically for King Shark. You’ll need to progress through the main storyline to earn these, amongst the others on this list.

Now, we’ll move over to the intricate Talent tree. A few of these will be a no-brainer since only one skill will be included. On the other hand, tiers with multiple options can be challenging to choose from, especially when presented with three decisions. One of the first significant choices you’ll make is with the Tier 1 Strength and Dominance section.

Image Source: Rocksteady Games via Twinfinite

When comparing the selections, Ocean Blessing proves to be the most beneficial. It helps players with combos where both melee damage and Shield Harvests have increased. You’ll blast through a lot of combos during fights, so Talents that reward you for them are your best bet.

Other Talents can make King Shark feel OP, including Unyielding Hunger and Royal Resurrection. Many of these skills are excellent for his heavy armory class and special traversal abilities.

That does it for our guide on King Shark’s best build in Kill the Justice League. For more Suicide Squad content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the best character to pick.