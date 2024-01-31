Looking for a Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League chapters list? Rocksteady’s newest DC Comics game is now available for Deluxe Edition owners, who can dive into the main story. If you’re playing through and want to know how many chapters to go until you beat it, this is the guide for you.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Chapters List

See below for our chapters list in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. As the game has only just released, we’ll update it as soon as we reach new chapters. Let’s get into it:

Arkham’s Least Wanted

Chapter 1: Arkham’s Least Wanted

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios via Twinfinite

This chapter is the introductory few phases of the game. It orients players with the four characters you can use, beginning with a flash-forward as they meet up by the Daily Planet, infested by Braniac’s goons. The game then flashes back a few days, showing how Amanda Waller compiled Task Force X.

The crew then foray out into Metropolis during the early stages of Braniac’s invasion, where evil Justice League members are rounding up survivors to sacrifice them. That’s aside from The Flash, who has managed to evade capture so far. You’ll track him down and witness an intense fight, before having to hunt down the Justice League properly.

As mentioned, this guide is a living resource that we’ll update as and when we uncover new chapters in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. Once you know how long the game is, it’s then a case of chipping through chapters and missions until you unlock the coveted endgame content.

That’s all for this guide! For more on the game, check out the best character in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. We’ve also got tips on how to turn off damage numbers, plus all Riddler riddle solutions so far.