Who is the Best Character in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

When you first dive into Rocksteady Studios’ latest DC Comics game, you’re faced with a pretty momentous decision: which member of the Suicide Squad to play as. While it’s a malleable choice that you can alter at any point, it’s always best to go with the strongest character. Here’s the best character in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Recommended Videos

Best Character in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

For newcomers to the game looking to dive in with an all-rounder, the best character in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is Deadshot.

Of course, there’s good logic behind this. First and foremost, his play style is most similar to the run-and-gun philosophy that so many action shooters pride themselves upon. If you’ve ever played anything from Sunset Overdrive to Ratchet & Clank, you’ll instantly feel at home.

On top of that, Deadshot’s weapons in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League definitely feel the punchiest. His default firearm is an assault rifle, which is a much handier all-rounder than other characters’ weapons. It’s not the most powerful, but has a high fire rate and minimum recoil. Any third-person shooter veterans will take to Deadshot’s combat style instantly.

Alongside that, traversal with Deadshot is the most seamless and stable of the lot. He can blast up in the air with his jetpack, or hover in place to take out enemies while in mid-air. This makes him handy for getting around Metropolis – if you can look over the short jetpack hover time – and for finding vantage points in combat.

While you may later take to King Shark, Captain Boomerang, or Harley Quinn more, we can’t look past Deadshot as an ideal starting point. For the first few hours of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, where you’re getting familiar with combat and movement in a decimated Metropolis, there’s no better choice.

That’s all for this guide! For more on the game, check out how to turn off damage numbers in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. We’ve also got a guide on all Riddler riddle answers.