Are you planning to save Metropolis as Mr. J’s beloved spouse? If so, you’ll need the best Harley Quinn build in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. While Arkham fans will already be familiar with Rocksteady’s version of the beloved character, using her in-game differs greatly from the other playable antiheroes.

What is the Best Harley Quinn Build in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

The best Harley Quinn build in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League positions her as a nimble, traversal-focused fighter. She’s not as proficient with firearms as Deadshot, or as strong as King Shark, but select the right weapons and she can pack a serious punch.

Best Harley Quinn Weapons

The two weapons we recommend picking as Harley Quinn are both pistols. One-handed guns are where she excels, even though you can select heavy weapons like a minigun if you wish.

Our first choice is the semi-automatic LX-1C Overture pistol. A Lexcorp gun, this deals blistering damage from headshots against Brainiac’s minions. Its quick fire rate means you can rattle off shots very easily. While it may not have as good blanket coverage as an assault rifle, it’s far more impactful shot-for-shot.

Your secondary weapon ought to be the Last Chance pistol, which is a revolver. As you’d expect, the fire rate is considerably slower, but it works well as a gun for landing killing blows. Equally, it’s much better than the LX-1C Overture at removing armor from heavy enemies.

Best Harley Quinn Talents

Talents are Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League’s version of a perk system. There are three distinct strands for each character, altering their damage, traversal, or melee abilities.

For Harley Quinn’s build, we’ve focused on talents that augment the damage she does, and the buffs provided. Firstly, we’ve opted for Leave a Mark, one of the first talents you can unlock. This provides a 100% chance of doing bleed damage to an enemy, up to 50% of the initial damage dealt. It can help passively whittle down a brute enemy’s HP bar, making it a no-brainer.

Secondly, you should pick the Self-Care talent for a passive HP buff. Every time you kill an enemy it restores 1% of your health and 1% of your shield. This may seem like a negligible amount, but since most enemies spawn in hordes and groups, it adds up quickly.

That’s all for our Harley Quinn build in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. We’ve also got a Deadshot build and King Shark build for two of the other playable characters. Alongside all riddle locations and solutions, there’s plenty to keep you busy in Metropolis.