Wondering how to fast travel in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League? In Rocksteady Studios’ latest DC Comics game, you can’t zip around like Batman in the Arkham games. Instead, you’ll harness each character’s unique traversal abilities. But what about fast travel to cross the open world of Metropolis in no time?

How to Fast Travel in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

At launch, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League does not have a fast travel feature. As such, the only way to get around Metropolis is by using each playable character’s individual traversal abilities. King Shark can leap around the map, Deadshot has jet boosters, and so on.

If your next mission objective is far across the other side of Metropolis, your only option is to make your way there manually. That’s the only choice you’ve got, with no option to boot into menus and load there instantly.

In fact, the only form of fast travel in the game is your ability to teleport to the Hall of Justice, as per a fan account on X. This is traditionally the Justice League’s base, but in this game acts as a hub world for your characters to change appearance, level up, and prepare before the next mission.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will not feature “regular” fast travel.



The only place you will be able to fast travel to is the Hall Of Justice.



I personally don’t mind it too much considering how fun the traversal was when I played!#SuicideSquadGame pic.twitter.com/OnBW2Bs0ar — Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League News (@SSKTJLNews) January 19, 2024

Will Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Fast Travel Be Added?

Of course, there’s nothing to rule out fast travel arriving in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League in a future content update. As a live service game, the current mechanics are malleable and subject to change based on community feedback or later decisions from the devs.

If there’s enough demand for a fast travel mechanic, or vehicles to make traversal more efficient as you journey between objectives, it could well arrive down the line.

Until then, you’ll have to make do with the abilities of your playable character, and brace yourself for plenty of manual travel around Metropolis.

