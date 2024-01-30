Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is just a couple of days away from its official release. As a live service game, you can expect new content arriving seasonally. This is our detailed guide about the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League roadmap.

What is in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Roadmap?

The developers from Rocksteady Studios announced all of the features that will come as part of the post-launch plans in the third episode of their Suicide Squad Insider series. Season 1 of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League begins in March 2024.

The first and biggest addition to come with Season 1 in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is a new playable character, none other than the Joker. This announcement confused a lot of fans since the game is set in Arkhamverse and (beware, spoiler is coming) Joker is dead in that universe.

But the developers explained that and said that Brainiac, the main villain of the game, opens up a new multiverse called Elseworlds. That’s how it’s possible for Joker to appear, as well as some other characters that are yet to be revealed. As expected, Joker is a villain in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Besides Joker, there are a number of other things that come with Season 1 in March, and even more in Seasons 2 to 4, which are also teased in Rocksteady Studios’ announcement.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Season 1 Content

New playable character

New playable environment

2 Episodes

New boss fights

New DC villain-themed weapons

New activities

New Riddler content

When it comes to later seasons of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, from Season 2 to Season 4, the roadmap reveals that we get three more new playable characters and three new playable environments. Also, there are new weapons, themed gear sets, activities, and mid-season updates.

That’s all we know so far when it comes to the roadmap for the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. We will keep you updated as we receive new information and announcements about this exciting game.

