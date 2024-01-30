Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Server Status – Is It Down?

Wondering about the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League server status? Rocksteady’s latest DC Comics game is significant due to its always-online requirements – for the time being, at least. As such, the servers being up is crucial for players actually getting into the game. We’ll break down what the current server status is.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Server Status

As of January 30, 2024 the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League servers are down for scheduled maintenance.

Hey Squad!



We will be entering scheduled maintenance mode at 3:30am PT.



Players who are online at this time will be logged out.



The game will be offline until maintenance has been completed.



Thanks to everyone who's been playing so far. — Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (@suicidesquadRS) January 30, 2024

This is the first day of early access gameplay for those who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition of the game, with a few days’ worth of extra time. However, it’s unclear how long the servers will be down for.

Any changes to the game’s server status will appear on its official X page, run by developer Rocksteady Studios. Given this game is, as it stands, an always-online experience, there’s bound to be periods of server instability or downtime for maintenance in the future.

Are the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Servers Down?

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios

The servers for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League are down right now. They have been turbulent in the period since early access began, and now remain off for some scheduled maintenance.

A short while after the game became available in New Zealand, Rocksteady took the servers offline for a brief period of maintenance. This was due to a glitch where early access players would boot up the game to instantly receive 100% completion.

Fortunately this error seems to have been fixed, and players who bought the early access edition could dive into Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League as intended. However, we don’t know when the servers will come back up.

Of course, we’ll keep this article updated as and when the game’s server status changes. For now though, you’ll have to wait if you want to dive in as one of the Suicide Squad and free Metropolis without worrying about outages.

For more on the game, check out whether Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is crossplay, plus how to join co-op lobbies.