Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is around the corner! Players are eager to see what the creators of Batman: Arkham Knight bring us and are impatient to start playing as soon as possible. Here is our guide on how to get Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Early Access.

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is available for pre-purchase on Steam for a price of $69.99. The pre-purchase price of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Digital Deluxe Edition is $99.99.

The official release date of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is February 2, 2024, on PS5, Xbox, and Steam. But don’t worry, because the developers enabled Early Access on January 30, 2024, three days before the official release. Note though that only players who pre-purchased the game will get Early Access.

So, if you are among players who decided to pre-purchase Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, you can expect automatic early access to the game starting from January 30. Early Access for PS5 and Xbox users will begin at midnight in your timezone, and PC users will have to wait until 6 PM GMT.

Also, Epic Games users can expect the game in the Epic Games Store on March 5, 2024. It’s up to you whether you are willing to pay for pre-purchase, but if you do, you get to play the game before the majority of the world does. We’d say that’s a great privilege!

The developers describe Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as a new genre-defying third-person action-shooter video game. The players get the chance to take the roles of various Suicide Squad members, such as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark.

Taught by the experience of playing Batman: Arkham Knight, we can expect that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be a game filled with action, interesting plots, and new adventures of your favorite heroes.