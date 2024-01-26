Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Preload Times & Download Size Details

Want to know the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League preload times and download size? Rocksteady’s first DC game in nearly a decade is almost upon us, and fans can’t wait to dive in at the earliest possible time. Let’s look into when you can preload the game, and how big the download size is.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Preload Times

Image Source: Rocksteady

If you’ve bought Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League on Xbox, you can preload the game now.

As per some keen-eyed members of the Suicide Squad Gaming subreddit, Xbox players who have pre-ordered the digital version of the game can preload it now. However, this isn’t an option as yet for PlayStation or PC owners.

That said, it’s very likely that the multiplatform preload time for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League will be at some point on January 28, 2024. That’s two days before Deluxe Edition owners can dive into their two days of early access, so it makes sense for there to be an amount of time for players to download the game.

Check the countdown below for the overall preload time for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League:

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 1 : 2 1 : 5 7 : 2 6

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Download Size Details

The Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League download size is around 48.92 GB.

At least, that’s the figure given by Xbox players who have been able to preload the game already. This could fluctuate from platform to platform, but expect the PlayStation 5 version to be a similar size. The PC version on Steam could well be slightly larger, but nothing too significant.

Therefore, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League’s download size is fairly small compared to most recent triple-A releases. Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth clocks in at 82 GB, and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered takes up 76 GB. Evidently, the new Suicide Squad game is a lot more forgiving on your hard drive.

That’s all for this guide! For more on the game, check out if it has microtransactions, and whether Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League has a battle pass.