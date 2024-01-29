Is Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Crossplay?

Hoping to play the latest DC Comics game with friends on other platforms? If so, you’ll need to know whether Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League crossplay is a feature in Rocksteady’s latest release. With early access finally here for those who bought the Deluxe Edition, it’s crucial to know whether your friends can join you in the battle against Braniac.

Does Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Have Crossplay?

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League has full crossplay capabilities.

That means you can dive into the game with friends on all other platforms. As such, it doesn’t matter whether you’re on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC. Regardless, you’ll be able to load into a game with friends.

The good news was confirmed in a pre-release FAQ on the game’s official website. One thing that remains unclear, however, is exactly how the process of inviting friends on other platforms will work. You’ll likely need to make a WB Games account prior to playing, if you don’t have one already. Then you’ll need to ask your friends for their usernames, joining a crossplay lobby that way.

Regardless, it’s good to know that there aren’t any platform restrictions when it comes to Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League’s co-op. When the release finally lands, you’ll be able to play with anyone!

Does Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Have Cross-Progression?

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios

Equally, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League has cross-progression.

This means that, if you wanted to, you could change your platform of choice halfway through a save and retain all of your progress. It’s definitely handy for those considering an upgrade of hardware, but may not be a dealbreaker if you’ve already got a next-gen console. As such, it’s not quite as big a deal as crossplay functionality.

That’s all for our guide to Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League crossplay! For more on the game check out when early access begins, and the download size. We’ve got even more guides on the game down below, too.