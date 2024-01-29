Looking to save Metropolis with friends? If so, you’ll need to know how to join co-op in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. Rocksteady’s long-awaited game can be played entirely in multiplayer, but actually getting into the action can be a complicated process.

How to Start Co-Op in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios

Since the game has yet to launch, we don’t yet know how to join co-op lobbies in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. That said, we can take a pretty good guess, based on the information we have so far on the game.

It’s more than likely that you’ll need to invite friends to co-op via their WB Games ID. Since this new adventure is also entirely crossplay compatible, the proprietary WB Games login is likely the only way to have a standardized matchmaking process.

From there, you’ll probably need to either invite a friend from a social menu via the in-game pause screen, or wait for an invite from friends. Co-op in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League seems to be fully drop-in and drop-out, so you can join friends in the middle of a playthrough and dive into the action.

While we haven’t had the chance to play the game yet, you can imagine that you’ll get a pop-up notification when a friend invites you to join a lobby. Either that, or an overall social menu will appear on the pause menu to see whether your friends are online, and invite them accordingly. In that sense, it’ll be similar to the invite process in games like Modern Warfare 3 and EA FC 24.

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see how the game actually does it, but with the early access release almost here, the time has nearly come. Until then, check out our full release time countdown for the game, alongside a look at the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League system requirements.