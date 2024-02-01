Even if George Harkness would probably say he’s already good on his own, there are a few ways you can make him even better. So, without further ado, here is the best Captain Boomerang build in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

What Is the Best Build for Captain Boomerang in Kill the Justice League?

Since Captain Boomerang excels in speed, you must set up a moveset explicitly for this talent. Here are some of the best attributes players can select in Kill the Justice League:

Best Captain Boomerang Loadout

Linebacker

Killer Elite

Final Round

Melee: Sugar Glider

Grenade: Demolisher

Shield Mod: Riot Response

Traversal Mod: Velocity Matrix

Best Captain Boomerang Talents

High Tolerance (Boomin’ Boomerangs)

Boomsticks (Shoot ‘Em Up)

Hoonin’ It (Speedsterania)

Cheap Shot Boomerang (Shoot ‘Em Up)

Give and Take (Boomin’ Boomerangs)

Bigger Surprises (Speedsterania)

Close Quarters (Shoot ‘Em Up)

Hard Hide (Boomin’ Boomerangs )

Quick and Dirty (Speedsterania)

Bulletproof (Shoot ‘Em Up)

Defense Mechanism (Boomin’ Boomerangs)

Speedster’s Sew-Up (Speedsterania)

Hater Aid (Shoot ‘Em Up)

Bonanza (Boomin’ Boomerangs )

Trickster (Shoot ‘Em Up)

Admiral Boomerang (Boomin’ Boomerangs)

Speedster’s Ultimate Surprise (Speedsterania)

Compared to other Suicide Squad characters, Captain Boomerang can handle a wide range of weapons. For example, he can wield an SMG, Sniper Rifle, and Shotgun. Thus, we’ve chosen three guns for you to pick, depending on how you want to play him.

Boomerang shines in up close and personal battles, making the Shotguns and SMGs a good fit. The ones selected above are excellent for this fighting style, but you can also go for the Final Round Sniper Rifle if you prefer long-distance showdowns. Players can obtain these through multiple ways, including mission rewards and Penguin’s crafting. Other loadout options, like his Velocity Matrix, will be catered to Captain Boomerang, alone.

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios via Twinfinite

Moving to Boomerang’s Talents, these attributes will hinge on your playstyle. We can’t necessarily choose the best skill for the Shoot ‘Em Up Tier 3 since they are broken down into three sections: SMG, Sniper Rifle, and Shotgun. It all depends on your weapon choice, so you can decide on these in whichever way you please.

On the other hand, some Kill the Justice League Talents are much better than others. You can see that with the first Tier in Boomin’ Boomerangs, where you should choose High Tolerance. Like the rest of the Suicide Squad, combos are key, so this attribute can help improve these by increasing Shield pickups and Overcharges.

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios via Twinfinite

The highest tiers unlock Special Skills that can tremendously boost attacks and techniques. Although it’s a bit risky to go with the Trickster Talent due to its damage reduction intake, it’s completely worth it. The power will increase damage dealt by 100%, which will obviously eliminate enemies in a flash (sorry, Boomerang. I know you hate him, but it had to be done.)

That does it for our guide on the best Boomerang build in Kill the Justice League. For more Suicide Squad content, be sure to check out our other best-of guides, including Deadshot and King Shark. You can also explore any of the relevant links below for additional tips and tricks.