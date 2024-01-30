How Long is Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

Wondering how long Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is? Rocksteady’s latest comic-book game has arrived, provided you paid for early access. Dedicated fans are already racing through the main quest to see just how long you’ll need to roll the credits. Let’s take a look at it!

How Long to Beat Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

As per some players on Reddit, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is 9 hours long.

At least, that’s the first report on completion from one Reddit user, Suspicious-Ear-2338, on the Suicide Squad subreddit. This figure likely doesn’t include any side content, including the hundreds of Riddler trophies scattered around Metropolis to collect.

On top of that, it’s worth remembering that Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is a live-service game, meaning there’s still plenty to do after the credits roll. This unlocks a post-game mode called Finite Crisis, which contains a range of combat-heavy side missions to play through. Some period after launch the battle pass will go live, adding the Joker as a playable character alongside new story missions. More seasons will then arrive in the coming months, to pad out the amount currently in the game.

Despite this, it does mean that at launch the game may not take you too long to play through. You can pad this out by diving into co-op and going through the story with friends, or playing as different characters to level them up. However, that short runtime is bound to strike a sour note with those who’ve waited years for the game.

That’s all for this guide! Once we have more user reports through on how long it took them to beat the game, we’ll update this guide. Until then, check out whether the game is in the Arkhamverse, plus how to jump into co-op lobbies.