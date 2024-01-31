All Riddler Trophy Locations in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

The Arkhamverse is at it again with the Riddler trophies scattered all around the massive Metropolis. So, to keep you from going mad with this search, we’ll show where to find all of them in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Where to Find All Riddler Trophies in Kill the Justice League

In total, Kill the Justice League features 40 Riddler trophies with a green-color design. You may need to shoot them occasionally to be able to reach the ones at an elevated level. Each item will also be divided into the various sub-sections on the map, including Centennial Park, Midtown, and Bakerline.

To make traveling more accessible, I would suggest using King Shark since his Traversal abilities can come in handy. His jumps alone are well worth it and can get you on high buildings instantly. If you aren’t sure how to change members, check out our swapping characters guide.

Since we have a lot of ground to cover, we’ll update this guide as we explore more of the map. But to start things off, we’ll go in-depth with each Riddler trophy location.

Racine Riddler Trophy Kill the Justice League Locations

Racine Location 1

One of the trophies can be found near Carlisle’s Bakery, resting on the balcony of a building.

Racine Location 2

On the right side of the Hall of Justice, you should see a Riddler trophy on the side of the building. You must shoot it first to grab the item easily.

Racine Location 3

You’ll notice a Riddler trophy near a bakery truck in front of the Hall of Justice. It’s pretty hidden, so make sure to go behind the vehicle.

Racine Location 4

You must travel to a water tower at the top-right corner of Racine. A Riddler trophy can be shot at on its beam.

As mentioned earlier, we’re still working our way through the Riddler trophy locations in Kill the Justice League, so stay tuned for more screenshots. While you wait, check out more Suicide Squad content down below, including our guide on Riddler solutions.