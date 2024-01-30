Does Batman Die in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Given the game’s titling, many Suicide Squad fans have been wondering about the fate of the famous heroic characters. More specifically, some question if Batman dies in Kill the Justice League, and we’re here to explain what happens.

Did Batman Die in Kill the Justice League?

During the Suicide Squad’s quest to take down the elite team, Harley Quinn ends Batman with a shot to the head. In the moments that led to this moment, Bruce Wayne’s mind was no longer his, as Brainiac takes control of the entire Justice League. This leads the Suicide Squad to discover a message from Bruce on how to eradicate the once-heroes from existence.

The team eventually goes head-to-head with Batman and is left with the decision to kill him shortly after. Of course, Harley is the one who pulls the final trigger and gets slightly sentimental upon his death, at least in her own way. She admits that the real Bruce Wayne would’ve wanted it to end this way due to the unfortunate circumstances.

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios

With the death of Batman, many fans mourn his loss, especially since Kill the Justice League connects to the Arkhamverse. That means the caped crusader from the Arkham trilogy is the same one we see meet his end here. Some may have even believed that Bruce died during the events of Arkham Knight, but that has since been debunked with the events of Suicide Squad.

As you can imagine, more deaths ensue in the game, and Bruce’s demise is just the tip of the iceberg. It definitely changes the heroic arcs we’ve seen in past entries and will likely set a new path for others.

That does it for our guide on Batman’s death in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how long it takes to beat.