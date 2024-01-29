Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in the Arkhamverse?

The intertangled web of the DC universe spans many forms of media, from the original comic books to the video game industry. So, to understand the lore of the new title, we’ll explain if Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice is in the Arkhamverse.

Kill the Justice League & Arkhamverse Connection, Explained

According to the game’s FAQ page, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is in the Arkhamverse. It is set five years after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight, which was left off with a major cliffhanger. Thankfully, the new game will unravel the mysteries of its ending to help clear the air. The official site mentions “related narrative elements” for Arkhamverse, specifically, to give us some much-needed answers.

Even if you have completed the main storyline of its predecessor, you’ll still need to unlock the true ending. This conclusion will presumably be canon to Kill the Justice League, where Gotham’s most wanted have been captured. But, of course, Batman’s latest version will be much different from what we’ve seen in Suicide Squad, almost as if Scarecrow has changed his entire demeanor.

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios

As you may expect, other characters from the Arkham series, and DC in general, are a part of Suicide Squad. You’ll see the likes of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and Joker, with a few changes to their appearance. Classic comic outfits will also be available to dive further into the universes. For example, you can equip Harley Quinn’s Batman Adventures get-up or King Shark’s Superboy look.

Although there is a connection between Kill the Justice League and the Arkhamverse, it features an original storyline separate from DC. Thus, Rocksteady Studios’ new game can fill that void if you are looking for a new take or want some answers cleared up.

Although there is a connection between Kill the Justice League and the Arkhamverse, it features an original storyline separate from DC. Thus, Rocksteady Studios' new game can fill that void if you are looking for a new take or want some answers cleared up.