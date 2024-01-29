Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is a highly anticipated game, and its release is closer than ever. People all around the world can’t wait to start their adventures with their favorite characters. Here is our Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League release time countdown.

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios

The official release time for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is February 2, 2024 at 12 AM EST

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 3 : 1 1 : 0 3 : 0 8

The game will release at that time on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam. The game is already available for pre-purchase on Steam for a price of $69.99. The Digital Deluxe Edition of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Digital Deluxe Edition costs $99.99.

Those who choose to pre-purchase the game get the privilege of Early Access. If you are among the first buyers, expect automatic early access to Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League from January 30, 2024.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is a third-person action shooter. Players get the chance to take the role of one of the following Suicide Squad members:

Deadshot

Harley Quinn

King Shark

Captain Boomerang

Our controversial heroes take on a seemingly impossible mission. Their task is to, as the game title says, kill the Justice League. Each character gets their own combat style and unique moves, to suit everyone’s play style.

Developers from Rocksteady Studios announced earlier that players can expect a chaotic open-world Metropolis, invaded by Brainiac and terrorized by their former protectors. Whether you want to play on your own or with your friends is up to you, because you get both options. Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League has a single-player mode, as well as multiplayer, where you can invite up to three friends.

That's all you need to know about the release time for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. The good thing is that we don't have to wait for much longer and in just a couple of days, we can enjoy the open world of Metropolis!