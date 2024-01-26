Guides

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League PC System Requirements

Epic battles are just around the corner.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is only days away. Impatience is growing and players have many questions prior to the release of the game. Many are wondering whether their PC is capable of running the game. Here are all the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League PC system requirements.

What are the PC System Requirements for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is a big game, with a lot of characters, structures, and various details of the in-game world. That’s why it’s wise to save space on your PC if you want the game to run smoothly. Here are both the minimum and recommended settings for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Minimum System Requirements

Operating SystemWin 10 (64 bit)
ProcessorIntel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.20 GHz
GraphicsNVIDIA GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56
DirectXVersion 12
Storage65 GB available space
Additional NotesRAM: 16 GB (2×8)

Those were the minimum system requirements for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League on PC. Now, let’s see what the recommended system requirements are.

Recommended System Requirements

Operating SystemWin 10 (64 bit)
ProcessorIntel i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800 X3D
GraphicsNVIDIA RTX 2080 or AMD RX 6800-XT (16GiB)
DirectXVersion 12
Storage65 GB available space
Additional NotesRAM: 16 GB (2×8)

To remind you, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is a new third-person action-shooter video game. You get the chance to take the roles of one of the Suicide Squad members, such as Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and Deadshot.

The official release date of the game is February 2, 2024. Those who pre-purchased the game get early access three days earlier, on January 30, 2024.

Just knowing that Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League was developed by the same studio as Batman Arkham Knight, we can expect a lot of action, different plots, epic battles, and much more. All we need is just a little patience, and then we can all enjoy ourselves.

