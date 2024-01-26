Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is only days away. Impatience is growing and players have many questions prior to the release of the game. Many are wondering whether their PC is capable of running the game. Here are all the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League PC system requirements.

What are the PC System Requirements for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is a big game, with a lot of characters, structures, and various details of the in-game world. That’s why it’s wise to save space on your PC if you want the game to run smoothly. Here are both the minimum and recommended settings for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Minimum System Requirements

Operating System Win 10 (64 bit) Processor Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.20 GHz Graphics NVIDIA GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 DirectX Version 12 Storage 65 GB available space Additional Notes RAM: 16 GB (2×8)

Those were the minimum system requirements for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League on PC. Now, let’s see what the recommended system requirements are.

Recommended System Requirements

Operating System Win 10 (64 bit) Processor Intel i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800 X3D Graphics NVIDIA RTX 2080 or AMD RX 6800-XT (16GiB) DirectX Version 12 Storage 65 GB available space Additional Notes RAM: 16 GB (2×8)

To remind you, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is a new third-person action-shooter video game. You get the chance to take the roles of one of the Suicide Squad members, such as Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and Deadshot.

The official release date of the game is February 2, 2024. Those who pre-purchased the game get early access three days earlier, on January 30, 2024.

Just knowing that Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League was developed by the same studio as Batman Arkham Knight, we can expect a lot of action, different plots, epic battles, and much more. All we need is just a little patience, and then we can all enjoy ourselves.