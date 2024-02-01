Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Green Lantern Boss Guide

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League has arrived and everyone wants to find out which heroes and villains appear in the game. Since this game includes many familiar faces, expect to engage in several boss fights. Here’s what you need to beat Green Lantern in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Recommended Videos

Green Lantern Boss Fight Guide for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Green Lantern is the second member of Justice League you’ll need to beat, right after The Flash, and that task is anything but easy. He’s much harder to defeat than it was with The Flash, so make sure you are well-prepared and equipped.

Choosing which character to fight Green Lantern with is not an easy one. In our opinion, it’s best to choose between Deadshot and Harley Quinn, primarily because of their speed.

Some rules from the fight against The Flash also apply here, primarily the one where you must not forget to keep moving around during the battle. That will help you avoid Green Lanterns’ attacks. That’s of vital importance, since he can end you with just one right strike.

How to Fight Green Lantern in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios

To hurt Green Lantern, first make him vulnerable to your attacks. To do that, you need to destroy the objects he creates to eliminate you. You will recognize them easily because they are large green objects scattered all around. Note that if you don’t destroy them, they will hurt you badly and take away a lot of your HP.

Also, when destroying the mines that Green Lantern placed all around, be as far away from them as possible. That’s because they explode after being destroyed and the explosion can hurt you if you’re anywhere near it.

The only Green Lantern weapon not worth destroying is the rockets. Just avoid them, wait for the attack to pass, and then continue fighting. There are simply too many rockets – you can’t possibly destroy them all and they can kill you in one blow.

For the non-exploding objects, the best tactic is to never stop moving around in order to avoid their attacks. Furthermore, make sure you destroy them as soon as possible.

Once you destroy and avoid every object Green Lantern throws at you, he finally becomes vulnerable. Of course, you have to repeat that process throughout the fight, but every time he becomes vulnerable, fire with all you’ve got at him. The best choice for this is automatic weapons because of their fire rate. This is also where you should use any special moves you’ve got stored up.

After you inflict enough damage and significantly hurt Green Lantern, he will transform into a scary giant. The fight continues, but the principle remains the same – destroy his objects and watch out for mines.

Continue destroying everything around Green Lantern to make him vulnerable. Make sure you fire back at all times because if you stop even for a few seconds that can prove to be fatal. Keep firing at him and eventually, he’ll be defeated.

Green Lantern Boss Fight Rewards Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Now that you have finally eliminated Green Lantern in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, you expect some rewards, right? Well, just like with the boss fight against The Flash, you don’t get the rewards immediately after the victory.

Instead, a cutscene follows and you get an extra mission, this time to save Amanda Waller, the founder of Task Force X. You get the rewards only after you successfully beat this mission.

The reward itself depends on which character you choose for the rescue mission of Amanda Waller. For example, if you chose one of the characters that use rifles, then you get a Legendary Assault Rifle.

As we already know, the tables have turned in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Now the members of the Justice League are the bad guys, while former antagonists from the Suicide Squad now take the role of saviors.

Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang represent the Suicide Squad and their task is to save the world from Brainiac, a villain who brainwashed the Justice League members (The Flash, Green Lantern, Batman, and Superman) and turned them into his killing machines. By the end of the game, you need to fight and beat each one of them.