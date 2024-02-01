Looking for the best Deadshot build in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League? Rocksteady’s DC Comics shooter has finally arrived, and players are delving into the anti-hero story. If you’ve decided to play as Floyd Lawton, also known as the sharpshooter Deadshot, then here’s the best build to use.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Deadshot Build

One thing worth noting is that all outfits in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League are purely cosmetic, and don’t have different stats from one another. This is a stark difference from the recent Gotham Knights. However, it means there are two key metrics to consider with your build: the weapons you equip, and the talents you purchase.

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios via Twinfinite

Best Deadshot Weapons

For the early stages of the game, the weapons you’ll want Deadshot to use are the Crimewave assault rifle and the Eye in the Sky sniper rifle.

These are the default firearms you start with, and will find yourself using often during the game’s initial hours. You do have the option to swap either one out for a handgun, but we’d recommend against that. Most combat with Deadshot in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League takes place at medium to long range, so it’s advantageous to use weapons that work at further distances.

You’ll spend most battles spraying away at Brainiac’s goons with the Crimewave rifle, which is good for wide damage coverage. Then you can pick off tougher enemies or flying drones with the Eye in the Sky sniper, packing much higher damage.

Best Deadshot Talents

When it comes to the talents on Deadshot’s skill tree, we’ve opted for perks that hugely increase your ballistic damage, particularly with assault rifles.

Our first selection is Hollow Point, which increases ballistic Critical Hit damage by 15%. If you’re always aiming for an enemy’s head, this will rack up as a passive damage buff very quickly.

Secondly, we’d recommend going for the Assault Rifle Mastery skill. As the name suggests, this increases Assault Rifle critical hits by 20%, stacking with other damage-augmenting talents to make Deadshot super strong.

Since most players will use Deadshot as a gunner class, picking off enemies with precision and coverage, these are the ideal perks to go for. Both of them are within the first skill tree you’ll see, named Tools of the Trade, so are fairly easy to unlock.

That’s all for our best Deadshot build in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League! For more on the game, check out our riddle answers guide, plus how to fast travel in the game.