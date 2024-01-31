All Riddle Locations and Solutions in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is a game full of various heroes, villains, and other characters from the DC world. Among them is the Riddler who, you won’t believe, will give you a few riddles. Here are all the riddle locations and solutions in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Midtown Riddles Guide

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios

The Riddler in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League has prepared three riddles in Midtown for players to solve. To solve all of the riddles, you need to find three buildings.

Luthor Financial

Wayne Bank

Stanhope College

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Midtown Riddle #1 Solution

Once you encounter this riddle, you get the clue that says “Within this city’s fiscal stash, Lex Luthor sits upon your cash.” So, from the following clue we can conclude that Lex Luthor and cash are our main factors for solving this riddle.

Explore the Midtown area, and on the west side of the map there is the Luthor Financial building. Go there and when you reach the building entrance, scan it. That solves the first Midtown riddle in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Midtown Riddle #2 Solution

The next riddle in Midtown gives you the clue that says “Though Brainiac has tanked Batman’s stocks, this place still proves that money talks.” That message alone tells you that you need to find the bank called the Wayne Bank.

The bank is also located in the Midtown area, more precisely in the southern part of the map. Make sure you reach the Wayne Bank from the south. Scan the entrance and that solves the second riddle in this area.

While you are there, go to the roof of the Wayne Bank. There, on the ceiling, you will find a Riddler Trophy.

The final riddle in Midtown you need to solve presents you with a clue saying “At both ends, their candles burning: Bright minds in these halls of learning.” When you think about it, the solution is quite obvious – “halls of learning” are a school.

Look for Stanhope College, located in the northwestern part of the map. Make sure you climb on one of the roofs to have a better view. Scan the signs around the college and that is the solution to the final Midtown riddle in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Wonderland Riddles Guide

There are three additional riddles that the Riddler has for you in Wonderland area. Just like in Midtown, you need to scan three buildings in this area of the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League map.

Shott’s Toys Store

Solar Tower

Cain Theater

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Wonderland Riddle #1 Solution

The hint you get to solve this riddle in Wonderland says “Thrill the kids delight your tot! You want some fun? Give this a Schott.” That points you to Shott, a store located in the northern part of Wonderland.

When you get there, you can easily recognize the building because of the clown-like mascot on the store’s sign. Approach the building and scan it to solve the riddle.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Wonderland Riddle #2 Solution

The second riddle you gives you a pretty straightforward clue that says “Rising high a sun kissed tower, a beacon of the city’s power.” Pay attention to the “sun kissed tower” part, because that reveals the location of the riddle: the Solar Tower building.

Stay on the ground level when you reach the Solar Tower. Stand in front of the building and scan it to solve the second Wonderland riddle.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Wonderland Riddle #3 Solution

The final riddle of the Wonderland area in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League gives you the following clue: “A magic show, strange and absurd, the secret spell’s a mirrored word.” That leads you to scan the entrance to a building located in the central part of Wonderland.

What you need to find the Cain Theater. Go to the central area of the map and search for the sign that says “Zattana”. That is the theater building, advertising the “Magnificient Zatanna Live Show.” Scan the “Zattana” sign to solve the riddle.

Those were the locations and solutions for all of the riddles in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. As always, the Riddler loves to give you mind games to solve, and this sequel from the DC world is no different. Enjoy the ride!