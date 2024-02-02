Best Skill Upgrades in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad features the elite ensemble of Deadshot, Harley Quinn, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang. Each member showcases their own Talents, and we’re here to show the best skill upgrades in Kill the Justice League.

How to Unlock Talents in Kill the Justice League

If you haven’t unlocked the skill upgrades section yet, you must interact with the character Hack after you’ve gone to the Hall of Justice the second time around. She’ll break down Talents for you, divided into designated sections for each member.

You must earn XP to access higher tiers, and you can always edit them if you change your mind. Recommended playstyles are also available for those who prefer playing a certain way. For example, Captain Boomerang’s Rubbernecker ties into the Ranger style, specifically for long-range attacks.

To earn XP quickly in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, you can play with your preferred character and carry out missions. If you haven’t been using a specific member, you won’t be able to upgrade your skills as much as the others. So, it’s best to play around with the entire squad to improve your team’s abilities.

What Are the Best Talents in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

Once you’ve unlocked the Talents section, you can select the following attributes for the best skill upgrades in Kill the Justice League:

Best Deadshot Talents

Hollow Point (Tools of the Trade)

Assault Rifle Specialist (Tools of the Trade)

Power Through (Locked and Loaded)

I Never Miss (Tools of the Trade)

Squad Ultimate (Fly Like a Bullet)

Eye of the Sniper (Tools of the Trade)

Knuckleduster (Locked and Loaded)

Talents like Hollow Point and Assault Rifle Specialist make takedowns much more accessible by increasing Critical Hits. This is designed for Sharpshooter players who excel in precise shots.

Besides these types of attacks, Power Through immensely helps with defense. It grants you a 100 percent Shield charge whenever it reaches zero. The power comes in handy during the more intense moments in battles. Deadshot also exhibits a few Special Skills with I Never Miss and Squad Utimates, which can transform abilities for the better or unleash brutal attacks.

Best Harley Quinn Talents

Leave a Mark (Thrills N’ Kills)

Self-Care (Thrills N’ Kills)

Reckless (Thrills N’ Kills)

Safety First (Meet My Mallet)

Clown Smackdown (Thrills N’ Kills)

Squad Ultimate (One Woman Show)

Ultimate Refresher (One Woman Show)

The Ballerina (Thrills N’ Kills)

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (Meet My Mallet)

Despite being an early Talent, Leave a Mark proves valuable through its ability to cause a 100 percent Bleed effect. Other skill upgrades take damage a step further with The Ballerina and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, including Firearms, Grenades, and Melee.

If you’re worried about reloads during fights, you should definitely equip the Reckless Talent. It’s specifically for the Pistol class, one of Harley’s preferred weaponry. Defenses are also essential for her survivability. In particular, Safety First enhances Shield Overcharges and Pickups, while Ultimate Refresher regenerates Health and Shield.

Best King Shark Talents

Firearm Aptitude (Firepower)

Strong Swimmer (Powers of the Ancients)

Unyielding Hunger (Firepower)

Royal Resurrection (Strength and Dominance)

Surf and Turf (Firepower)

Imperial Guard (Strength and Dominance)

Squad Ultimate (Powers of the Ancients)

Ultimate Shark Strikes (Powers of the Ancients)

Unchained Power (Strength and Dominance)

Shark Rage (Firepower)

Since King Shark is best at heavy weaponry, you should go for Talents that boost this class. That’s where skill upgrades like Unyielding Hunger and Surf and Turf come in to enhance his Artillery Playstyle. It’s always a good idea to unlock the Squad Ultimate to maximize team performance, as you may have noticed with the other best-of Talents on this list.

Those who want more second chances should equip Royal Resurrection as a way to cheat death. In general, King Shark shines in Survivor skills, so you can almost be god-like with all these Talents selected.

Best Captain Boomerang Talents

Boomsticks (Shoot ‘Em Up)

Hoonin’ It (Speedsterania)

Squad Ultimate (Speedsterania)

Hater Aid (Shoot ‘Em Up)

Last Resort (Shoot ‘Em Up)

Trickster (Shoot ‘Em Up)

Admiral Boomerang (Boomin’ Boomerangs)

Speedster’s Ultimate Surprise (Speedsterania)

Captain Boomerang is a master in Shotguns (and others), leading us to select weapons for this type. For example, the starter skill upgrade Boomsticks increases the weapon’s damage and Shield Harvest chances. Other than this, players can enhance their speed for exploration, particularly with Hoonin’ It, a Talent that boosts Speed Force Spirit to 100 percent.

Boomerang’s Special Skills primarily focus on tremendous amounts of damage. When a Squad Ultimate is active, his Speedster’s Surprise showcases +200 percent damage for instant takedowns.

Boomerang's Special Skills primarily focus on tremendous amounts of damage. When a Squad Ultimate is active, his Speedster's Surprise showcases +200 percent damage for instant takedowns.

That does it for our guide on the best skill upgrades in Kill the Justice League.