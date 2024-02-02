5 Characters We’d Love to Play As in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League DLC

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League offers players the chance to take the role of four in-game characters. Everyone hopes that in future updates there will be even more playable characters. Here is our list of characters we’d love to play as in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League DLC.

The Joker

The first place on this list belongs to The Joker. Everyone’s famous villain would definitely be an excellent addition to the Suicide Squad in their fight against the brainwashed Justice League members.

Well, we have some great news for you – Joker is coming! Rocksteady Studios officially announced that Joker will be added as a playable character in Season 1 of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, coming in March 2024.

Image Source: WB Games

El Diablo

What would the Suicide Squad be without its former gang leader Chato Santana aka El Diablo? That’s exactly why we think El Diablo should be added as a playable character to the game.

His thirst for vengeance and extreme resistance to pain make him a perfect fit for an epic battle against Batman and other Justice League members who were kidnapped and brainwashed by Brainiac and turned into the villain’s death squad.

The main things we can expect El Diablo to bring as a playable character in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League are skills that include rage streaks, massive attacks, and defense skills.

Image Source: DC

Rick Flag

This soldier is one of the most loyal members of the Suicide Squad. As such, he surely has to join Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang on their mission to save Metropolis and the world.

He’s already in the game as Amanda Waller’s second-in-command, but as a playable character Flag could change things hugely. He also brings with him a special set of weapons. We can also expect him to fly helicopters and other vehicles in an attempt to take down the Justice League.

Image Source: DC

Bane

Another sworn enemy of Batman, Bane will now have a chance to take down Gotham’s hero and be a hero himself for doing that.

With his infamous mind games and sheer brute strength, we can expect Bane in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League to have a special set of skills with which he can control his enemies and even use them as his allies. You didn’t expect that someone would use your weapon against you, Brainiac, did you?

Image Source: DC

Blackguard

Every squad needs a brute, and the Suicide Squad is no different in that matter. That’s exactly why Amanda Waller took him out of the Belle Rive prison and recruited him.

Blackguard would bring a lot to the gang in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. With his supernatural strength, exceptional combat skills, and power to produce energy, he is certainly a challenge for each one of the brainwashed former heroes.

Image Source: DC

That concludes our list of characters who we’d love to play as in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. Please note that this list is made up of our wishes and it yet remains to be seen who the developers decide to add to the game. They already announced they’ll add three new playable characters during Seasons 2-4. We’ll just have to wait and see!