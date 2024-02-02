Taking out Brainiac’s diabolical forces is only possible with some serious firepower. As such, you’ll need to know how to get weapons in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. While you start off with a few fairly solid guns, you’ll need to upgrade quickly to tackle the game’s toughest enemies.

How to Get New Guns in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

The best way to get new weapons in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is through reward crates you earn after missions.

Yes, you can’t just pick guns up off the floor in this game. Instead, you occasionally get Penguin supply drops after completing missions. You tend to get one after most regular missions, and as many as three following boss fights or especially long quests. These can contain guns, melee weapons, or shield mods, so there’s never a guarantee that you’ll get a top-level gun.

It’s not quite a loot box system because you can’t purchase these crates with real-life money or in-game currency, but it all boils down to sheer luck. Sometimes you’ll nab an elite-level Notorious weapon, themed around an iconic supervillain. Other times, you’ll get a base-level gun that’s only useful for breaking down to get more crafting resources.

Other Ways to Get Weapons

Speaking of crafting, once you play enough missions you unlock the ability to craft new guns with Oswald Cobblepot, the Penguin. He bases himself at the Hall of Justice and can make new guns, melee weapons, and gameplay mods. Penguin cannot craft any and all guns in the game, though – instead, you can build a random gun in each class, or one base-level firearm that likely isn’t worth the hassle.

The final way to get guns in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is by visiting Aaron Cash at the Hall of Justice once a day. This mainstay cop from the Arkham games gives you one free crate to open a day with randomized contents. You may not get a top-level gun to put in your build, but it’s a freebie that could hold something special.

Those are all the ways to get weapons in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League! For more on the game brush up on all riddle locations and solutions. We’ve also got build guides for Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang.