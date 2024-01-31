Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League gives players the opportunity to take the role of different characters. Of course, there are clear rules on when and how you can do that. Here is our guide on how to swap between characters in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

How to Unlock Character Swap in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios

When you start your save in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, you first play the tutorial for all of the playable characters, and then you choose one character to play with. There are four playable characters in the game.

Harley Quinn

Deadshot

Captain Boomerang

King Shark

Don’t worry about the choice of which character to play with, because that’s just temporary. After spending a while roaming the open world, the game will eventually give you the option to switch between characters. Once you enter the Metropolis, you automatically unlock the character swap option.

How to Swap Characters in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Single Player

Once you unlock the option of switching between characters in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, you can do that by pressing the left D-pad button on the controller. If you play the game on a PC, you will find the specific control to the left of the map. Check the bottom right corner and there should be two emojis with an arrow in the middle.

If you are playing the game in single-player mode, you can switch between characters whenever you want outside of missions. But when it comes to the online mode, things are a bit different.

How to Swap Characters in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Online

When playing an online match in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, each participant can choose one or two characters to play with. That depends on the number of players.

If there are two players in the online match, then each can choose two characters and can switch between them whenever they like. If it’s a match with three or four participants, then each player chooses one character and a swap isn’t available.

But the good thing with online mode in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is that you can choose the same character as any other player in the match. That will though cause confusion in the mission dialogues because not all of the in-game characters are present.

Another noticeable thing in online mode is that if you are the host of the match, you can’t choose your character after the others join the game. To make sure this doesn’t happen, choose your character first if you are the host, and then invite the others to join.

That’s all there is to know when it comes to swapping between characters in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. The process itself is quite simple and if you follow the instructions closely, there shouldn’t be any problems.

