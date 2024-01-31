In Rocksteady’s latest DC Comics game enemies have health bars, and having damage numbers pop up on top of them can obscure them completely. So you are probably wondering, can you turn off damage numbers in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League? All the info you need to do that is just below.

How to Turn Off Damage Numbers in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios via Twinfinite

To turn off damage numbers in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, do the following:

Open the Pause menu .

. Switch to the Options tab on the top (RB/LB on a controller).

tab on the top (RB/LB on a controller). Select the Interface settings (RT/LT on a controller).

settings (RT/LT on a controller). Go to the General section.

section. Find Damage Numbers and toggle them off/on, whichever you prefer.

After you’ve turned the damage numbers off, tracking enemies while firing at them will be much easier to see. Also, the overall amount of clutter on your screen during combat will also be significantly reduced.

While you are in this menu, you should also fiddle with enemy health bar settings as well. Turning both the enemy health bars and enemy health bar prompts off is great for immersion and makes it feel more like an adventure game, and less like an arcade shooter.

Additionally, if you want to take a nice screenshot of your favorite characters, you can turn off the HUD completely. That setting is all the way on the top of the Interface settings panel. Before all that, though, collect the free Twitch drops available right now as well for some extra bling.

That should cover everything you need to know on how to turn off damage numbers in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. If you want to learn more about the game, we have a bunch of other articles here on Twinfinite, and some are even linked below, including our guide on how to fast travel.