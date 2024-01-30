Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Twitch Drops – How to Claim and Rewards

Twitch Drops almost always bring very nice loot, and the same is true in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. However, connecting all the accounts and getting the drops is kind of complicated. So, we’ve prepared a couple of tips to help you out just below. This is everything you need to know about Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Twitch Drops.

How to Claim Twitch Drops and Rewards in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Before you can start earning drops, you’ll need to sign into your Twitch account or create one if you don’t have it. Once you’ve done that, follow the instructions below to earn drops and claim them in-game.

How to Earn Drops on Your Twitch Account

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

You can earn the drops by watching eligible Twitch streamers who are playing Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. You’ll know if drops are enabled by the alert that pops up on top of the chat box. Also, most streamers put drops into their streams’ titles, which is helpful.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Twitch Drops Rewards

To get all the Twitch Drops for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, you’ll have to watch for 90 minutes in total. There will be four cycles of the Twitch drop event, and they will run in these periods:

1/30/2024 – 2/7/2024 – Harley Quinn

2/8/2024 – 2/16/2024 – King Shark

2/17/2024 – 2/25/2024 – Deadshot

2/26/2024 – 3/4/2024 – Captain Boomerang

Each set of rewards will contain a weapon trinket, a weapon doll, and a Cyber Crime skin for that specific character. Also, you will earn drops even if your account isn’t connected, and watching more than 90 minutes during one of the periods won’t net you any additional rewards, in case you wondered.

How to Claim Drops in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Create or sign into your WB Games account.

Open the Linked Accounts settings of your WB Games account.

Connect your Twitch account.

Log into Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League with the same WB Games account, and you’ll receive drop rewards in-game.

That sums up everything you need to know about Twitch drops in this game. For more helpful guides just like this one, check out the list of links we included below, including an article on how to get pre-order bonuses.