Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League adds new content and storylines for most of the favorite characters from the DC world. Suicide Squad and the Justice League have reversed roles in this sequel. Now everyone wants to know why are the Justice League evil in Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League.

Recommended Videos

How Did the Justice League Become Evil in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

Image Source: Rocksteady Games

To answer the question instantly, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League’s story revolves around the main villain Brainiac, who brainwashed the majority of Justice League members and turned them into his marionettes.

His goal is to conquer all of the planets and he needs the strongest soldiers for that. And who is stronger than Superman, Batman, The Flash, and Green Lantern?

In the opening chapters, players learn that Brainiac has possessed our heroes, when Amanda Waller forms Task Force X from Suicide Squad members. She doesn’t tell them instantly what their mission is, but they find it out as soon as they arrive at Metropolis and engage in a fight with brainwashed Justice League members.

The only Justice League member who managed to escape Brainiac is Wonder Woman. That’s why she offers her help to Task Force X later in the game. And they sure need all the help that can get since they’re about to go up against some of the world’s most powerful heroes.

If you are a fan of the Injustice games, then you remember that this is not the first time that the Justice League has turned to the dark side. Back then, Joker killed Lois Lane and her child, and that ignited the fuse and turned Superman into a vengeful killer.

That’s the explanation why the members of the Justice League turned evil in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. What’s important is that they didn’t do it of their own free will, and the main villain is the one to blame.

For more on the game, check out our guide on how to swap characters in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, and our pick of the best character in the game.