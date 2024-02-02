Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Flash Boss Guide

Taking down the fastest man alive is no easy feat. As the game’s title suggests, you’ve got to take out each and every Justice League member to save Metropolis. In this guide, we’ll explain how to beat the Flash in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Recommended Videos

How to Beat Flash Boss in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Barry Allen’s Flash is the first major Justice League boss you fight in the new Suicide Squad game. It comes towards the halfway point of the main story, and fortunately isn’t the toughest battle in the game.

Flash Boss Strategy

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios via Twinfinite

The battle takes place by the Metropolis stadium, across a fairly barren arena with several pedestals dotted around. Flash will rotate between each of these pedestals, charging up energy. Don’t bother shooting him while he does this: it creates a forcefield that your bullets can’t penetrate.

Instead, you need to wait until the counter icon (blue lightning bolts) appears above the Flash. Then perform the counter by aiming down your sights and hitting the right bumper button (R1 or RB). Flash then teleports elsewhere in the arena to recharge, during which point you can shoot him to damage his red HP bar.

Rinse and repeat this process until you’ve whittled down the first of Flash’s three HP bars. For the next stage, he creates a torrent of powerful tornadoes that constantly spread around the arena. Getting caught in them will throw you off and cause damage, so we recommend choosing a mobile character like Deadshot to constantly zip around so you don’t get caught. Landing damage is fortunately the same process – counter his force fields and land shots when he’s charging up without his shield.

In the third and final phase, Flash combines even larger tornadoes with gradually expanding power spheres that explode if you touch them. Once again, you’ll need to fly around constantly, never standing in one place for too long. Keep your focus on shooting Flash with any chance you get, and his HP will soon run out.

When the Flash is one shot away from death, the fight ends and he collapses to the floor. You’ll need to fly over and land the killing blow, ending the Flash for good before a series of cutscenes begins.

That’s all for our Flash boss guide in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. For more on the game, check out all riddle locations and solutions, plus the best Harley Quinn build. We’ve also got a handy Captain Boomerang build.