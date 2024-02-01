How to Get Season 0 Rewards in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Even though the Season 1 battle pass is still quite far off, there’s already plenty of loot waiting for you in Metropolis. Most of the high-end gear comes in the form of Season 0 rewards in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. This is post-game loot that only the most dedicated players will ever see. Here’s how to get them!

All Season 0 Rewards in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

As per some in-game messages that cropped up during the game’s early access window, these are the Season 0 rewards in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League:

Notorious Items

Bizarro’s Undeath Ray

Black Mask’s Bulletstorm

Black Mask’s Target Priority

Heat Wave’s Molten Skin

Hugo Strange’s Specialization

The Turtle’s Shell

Two-Face’s Persuader

Jinx’s Unlucky Coin

Merlyn’s Token

The Turtle’s Still Force Conduit

Bane’s Rage

Unflinching

Venom Tolerance

Mark of Discipline

Choke Hold

Death Rattle

Punch Through

Snap Shot

Bane’s Wrath

Unbreakable

TN-1 Tolerance

Vengeance is Sworn

Pena Dura Cocktail

The Ringleader

One Man Leaves

No Holds Barred

Bane’s Fury

Unstoppable

Titan Tolerance

Little Osito

Reign of Bane

A Building Thunder

Pain Machine

I’ll Make It Quick

How to Get Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Season 0 Rewards

The only way to get Season 0 rewards in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is to progress through post-game content and missions. Once you roll the credits and finish the game, you unlock the Finite Crisis mode. It’s an endless gauntlet of missions and challenges, ranking up your Mastery Level as you go.

The first batch of Season 0 rewards – namely, the Notorious Items – will sporadically unlock as you go from Mastery Level 0 to 30 and beyond. There’s no way of predicting which villain’s weapon you’ll get. As such, leveling up as many times as possible can ensure you unlock plenty.

In order to unlock all of Bane’s specific gear, you specifically need to rank up within the Finite Crisis mode. The first batch, Bane’s Rage, are available from Finite Crisis ranks 1-29. The Bane’s Wrath guns and modifiers are available from ranks 30-59, and Bane’s Fury from rank 60 onwards.

Since the Finite Crisis mode doesn’t have a specific end and you can replay levels to earn more rewards, there’s nothing to stop you from bagging all this rare Season 0 loot!

That’s all for this guide. For more on the game, check out all riddle locations and solutions in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. On top of that, we’ve also got King Shark, Deadshot, and Harley Quinn build guides.