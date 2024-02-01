How to Check Mailbox in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

If you’ve spent a lot of time in the corrupted Metropolis, you may have noticed an envelope symbol on the bottom-right corner. We’re here to show you what this means and how to check your mailbox in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Where to Find the Mailbox in Kill the Justice League

Players can check their mailbox at the Hall of Justice, located within a Superman podium. Once you interact with it, you may receive Kill the Justice League bonus reward content, such as deluxe edition and pre-order gifts. More items will likely be included, especially with the upcoming seasons mentioned in the roadmap.

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios via Twinfinite

If you aren’t sure where to find the Hall of Justice, you can locate it at the bottom-right corner of the map in Racine. Select it as a waypoint, and it should provide a guide to its entrance. However, you must let the machine scan you first to access it.

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios via Twinfinite

Another machine will scan you shortly after, so just do the same thing you did before to enter. Once you have cleared the second entryway, turn left to spot the mailbox. Each letter features a timer and will end after a certain amount of days. There will also be an option to mark all of them as read for those who want a quick interaction. In return, you’ll receive rewards and remove the mail icon on your screen.

Even though you may be inclined to check your Codex to clear out the envelope symbol, the icon has no relation to it. You should still explore these features, though, to get some insight into characters, movesets, and other informational content. Plus, it gets rid of those relatively annoying gold-circle symbols in each section.

That does it for our guide on how to check your mailbox in Kill the Justice League.