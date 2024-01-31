Finding yourself tired of laying waste to Brainiac’s goons in Metropolis? If so, you’ll need to know how to save in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League so your progress is secure, ready for your next playthrough. Let’s take a look at how to do it!

How to Save Progress in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios via Twinfinite

There is no manual save mechanic in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Instead, the game automatically saves your progress as you play, backing up your data in the online servers. While most games display an icon in the corner of the screen to indicate a save is in progress, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League doesn’t do that. As such, we recommend waiting a few seconds after a major checkpoint or completed mission, while the autosave works in the background.

The other option you have when finishing a play session is manually heading back to the game’s title screen. To do this, go to the Squad menu on the Pause screen, then find the Leave Session option at the bottom of the screen. This page also makes no mention of an autosave, so you could lose a minute or two worth of progress, depending on whereabouts you’re quitting from.

Since Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is an always-online game, you can bet that autosaves are constantly happening in the background. There’s never going to be a scenario where you load back into the game to find hours’ worth of progress lost.

As such, the save process in the game is incredibly easy, requiring you to do nothing at all! This means you can spend more time focusing on building the best character possible, and solving the Riddler’s pesky riddles. We’ve also got a guide on how to fast travel in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, to zip around Metropolis very quickly.