How to Customize Character in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Heroes and villains have always been fashionable with their outfits, and almost anyone can immediately recognize their distinct costumes. The Suicide Squad also features their own chic attire, and we’re here to show you how to customize the characters in Kill the Justice League.

Character Customization in Kill the Justice League, Explained

To unlock character customization, you must reach the Five Finger Discount checkpoint during the first chapter. Once players arrive at the Hall of Justice, they’ll trigger a cutscene with the Suicide Squad’s old uniforms, providing you with the Looks tab in the menu.

Image Source: Rocksteady Games via Twinfinite

You can select the Outfits section from there to customize your character in Kill the Justice League. Players will immediately be rewarded with the Task Force X outfit, featuring various Color Swatches. If you have the deluxe edition, you’ll get to try on some Justice League-inspired costumes. For instance, Deadshot comes with a Batman suit, while Captain Boomerang showcases a Flash ensemble.

Image Source: Rocksteady Games via Twinfinite

However, the Justice Losers bundle won’t have any adjustments available, considering that it already has a default appearance.

The Looks section will expand as you progress through the main story, including additional body, head, and color options. Aside from this selection, Kill the Justice League exhibits more ways to customize your characters, like Emotes, Enhanced Traversal, and Banners. The Enhanced Traversal refers to each member’s equipment, from Deadshot’s jetpack to King Shark’s shackle.

Image Source: Rocksteady Games via Twinfinite

Weapons can also be personalized via the Loadout section. You’ll be able to select cosmetics such as a Doll, Trinket, and Pin. All characters share these objects, so you can customize them however you like.

That covers everything you need to know about character customization in Kill the Justice League. For more Suicide Squad content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to join co-op.