WB Games has been open about most of the topics related to its newest Suicide Squad game, but the battle pass isn’t one of them. Nevertheless, we’ve collected all of the relevant info to date in one place. Here is everything we know so far regarding the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Season 1 battle pass release date.

When Does Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Season 1 Battle Pass Start?

The Season 1 battle pass of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League will start in March 2024. That is about a month after the game’s initial release February 2. This was all announced by Rocksteady Games via Twitter/X.

They haven’t commented on when the next seasons of the Battle Pass are coming, but it’s probably going to be a two to three month period for each one of them. Considering how much content they are planning to drop each season, the above estimate should be in the ballpark.

How Does the Battle Pass Work in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

Rocksteady Studios has held a Q&A session on their Discord server and revealed plenty of details regarding the Season 1 battle pass. There were also dev-talk videos on their YouTube channel that touched on that topic. All in all, here is what they told us so far.

Seasonal content and the battle pass will go hand in hand. The battle pass will contain only cosmetic items and will have free and premium tiers , while the seasonal content will be free for everyone.

, while the seasonal content will be for everyone. Each season will have two episodes , each coming with different quests and storylines to explore.

, each coming with different quests and storylines to explore. The seasonal content will bring a new Elseworld to explore, new gear, new missions, a new playable character ( Joker in Season 1 ), and other content, all for free.

), and other content, all for free. The battle pass will have 75 tiers , and completing them will reward you with emotes, outfits, banners, swatches, and premium currency.

, and completing them will reward you with emotes, outfits, banners, swatches, and premium currency. The premium battle pass is completely optional , bringing only cosmetics, and it won’t affect gameplay in any way.

, bringing only cosmetics, and it won’t affect gameplay in any way. You can play and complete each season’s battle pass content even after it ends, and this will be true for all seasons that will go out in the future.

That is everything we know about the Season 1 battle pass content drop for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.